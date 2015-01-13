Big Changes at the AM Traditions Club

By RJ Smiley

On October 11, 2014 the largest crowd ever to watch a football game in Texas, watched the Aggies battle Old Miss. That day, 110,633 rabid Aggie fans set an attendance record for the SEC- widely touted as the best college football conference in America. Anyone who has been to Aggieland can speak to the impact these record-breaking events and other booming achievements have had on the Bryan-College Station community. By leveraging and fueling the university’s permeating culture, Traditions Club seeks to provide a Texas golf club and resort experience as big as any other Aggie experience.

Adjacent to the new Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, the Traditions Club development features Texas-size views of Kyle Field and the A&M Campus skyline. As Traditions Club General Manager, Bill Horton explained, “Our goal was to revolutionize Texas Golf. So we started with Jack.” Jack Nicklaus that is, of course. In 2012 Traditions Club, owned and operated by Aggies, officially became the exclusive corporate partner of The (A&M) Association of Former Students. Working hand in hand, Traditions Club sponsor Game Day events, reunions and other activities while The Association provides a platform for the Aggie Network to learn about exciting new developments within the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course and community.

Newly constructed Game Day Cottages and Casitas, overlooking the golf course, supply a welcome alternative to hotels for overnight guests and short-term visitors to the area. The newly opened Club House has dining and recreational options for Club Members and guests who stay at the lodging facilities.

Ten years ago, the Nicklaus Design team of Jack and Jack(ie) Nicklaus II created a wonderful golf course as the centerpiece of a residential community in the heart of Aggieland. The private golf club and upscale community, contained within the 900 acres, provides a nearby escape from fast pace of campus life and the madness that Saturdays bring. The 7,146-yard track with a slope of over 150 has matured and is continually being improved. The course is it beautifully blended into the old, mature hardwood trees that shade meandering Turkey Creek. The fairways were created with extra width, to cater to players of all abilities, but every beautifully schemed bunker on the course has Jack’s fingerprint etched into the white sand. He demands that players properly play each hole. The course, one of only five Nicklaus designs in Texas, has received rave reviews and is considered one of the finest courses in Texas. The TGA 4-ball Championship will be played on this deserving venue in 2015.

From national recognition to local appeal, Tradition’s Club seems to have found the formula for marrying recreation and luxury with the strong Aggie culture.

A variety of real estate ownership options is available within Traditions Club. From the two bedroom Casitas to Large Lot Estate Homes the Club has something for every Aggie’s taste. The Aggies have spoken; they love the Game Day Cottages. The popularity and red-hot sales of Game Day Cottages Phase One made it an easy decision to unveil Phase Two, says Lisa Boren, Real Estate Sales Manager/Realtor at Traditions Real Estate. Game Day Cottages make for outstanding second homes or weekend retreats for members.”

Cottage owners have the option to join the Cottage Rental Program, similar to ski or seaside condos, that is managed by Traditions Club. Participating owners maintain priority so their Cottage will be available for big games and other special occasions. When not occupied by the owner, the suites are available to visitors, guests and other Traditions Club Members. All Cottage owners are automatically members of the Traditions Club and guests who rent Cottages or Casitas receive full use of Traditions Club amenities.

Team members of the Aggie men’s and women’s golf teams have the unique opportunity to improve their game on the James and Sarina Goodman Family Aggie Golf Complex. The 25- acre facility is a state of the art practice facility that is recognized as one of, if not the finest in the country. The facility includes locker rooms for the golf teams, coach’s offices, a players’ lounge, and individual study stations with computers. The teams have access to a double-sided driving range, three practice greens (two Bermuda and one Bent Grass), four covered hitting bays, and two indoor bays with state of the art computerized swing analysis equipment. With a wonderful Nicklaus golf course and a practice facility like the Goodman Complex as recruiting tools, the golf teams have a bright future.

Opened in 2011, the Club House is a social center for all occasions and ages. You don’t have to be an A&M Alum to belong at Traditions Club but you will be compelled to endure a treasure of Aggie history found in every corner. From weddings with remarkable receptions to casual dining by the pool, the Club House has it all. With three pools and a complete fitness center, the Club House will give non-golfers a great workout. The wine room has one of the finest wine selections found anywhere in Texas and the fine dining has something for every palate. The Club House, fitness center and swimming center are available for use of members and lodging guests as well.

Traditions Club Golf Course is available to members and guests Tuesday thru Sunday Monday is Tournament Day. “The overwhelming response from former students has been unbelievable,” exclaimed Bill Slade, new Director of Golf. “As I look at the schedule, it seems that every Aggie wants to schedule his tournament at our great course. The Traditions staff prides itself in providing exactly what each discerning tournament coordinator desires. The list of extras seems endless, but Aggie sportswear with individual tournament logos is a favorite. They wear those shirts and sweaters with pride. The thing I have noticed in my first week on the job Traditions bClub does everything for its members.”

As Traditions Club and A&M rocket into the future, the sky is the limit.