Golf Courses in Los Cabos on the Rebound from Hurrican Odile

Cabo’s world-class line-up of courses sustained only minor storm damage

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Oct. 6, 2014) Despite the impact of Hurricane Odile, a Category 3 storm that make landfall in Los Cabos on Sept. 14, the destination’s golf courses sustained only minor damage and are bouncing back quickly.

Directors of golf at Cabo’s leading facilities report that cleanup and restoration efforts are well underway. With only minor erosion, cactus loss and sand intrusion caused by the storm, golf courses in Los Cabos, which partake of the region’s unique mountain-desert-ocean ecosystem, are expected to reopen in excellent condition starting Oct. 1 through mid-December. (A detailed list of confirmed and estimated course openings is attached).

Two high-profile newcomers, Quivira Golf Club (designed by Jack Nicklaus) and Diamante’s El Cardonal (Tiger Woods’ first completed 18-hole course), are slated to open Oct. 9 and mid-December, respectively. These two new venues will bring the destination’s total course count to 14, qualifying Los Cabos as Mexico’s golf capital.

At press time, electricity, telephone, Internet and potable water supplies had been fully restored in Cabo San Lucas. No major structural damage was inflicted by the storm, enabling Los Cabos to recuperate quickly. Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) reopened to commercial flights on Oct. 3.

The federal government has made the recovery of Los Cabos, Mexico’s third most popular tourism destination, a top priority. (Los Cabos, which includes Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and the 20-mile ‘Corridor’ between them, attracts about 2 million visitors per year, many of them golfers).

“The response from the federal government has been beyond incredible,” said Greg Tallman, director of golf at Cabo del Sol, of the government’s $5 million recovery campaign. “This is the playbook for how to deal with a natural disaster.”

According to the Mexico Tourism Board, approximately 5,000 hotel rooms in Los Cabos are expected to open by Oct. 15, with an additional 7,000 rooms to open by Nov. 15 and a final 10,000 rooms to become available by Dec. 15.

A new advertising campaign designed to support the recovery effort, entitled “Los Cabos Unstoppable,” will launch Oct. 15 and will include digital/social media engagement, TV ads, and on-the-ground activations/events.